Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 3,100 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 240,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,867,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

EXAS stock opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $73.41 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average of $101.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

