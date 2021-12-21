Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 620 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 283.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.24.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,994.30 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,111.71 and a 52 week high of $2,065.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,858.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,671.27.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,558 shares of company stock valued at $35,192,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

