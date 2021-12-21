Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 193.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $350,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 23.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.88. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.85.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.89.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

