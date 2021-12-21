HYCON Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,160.00 (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. HYCON has a market cap of $524,124.44 and approximately $27,160.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002595 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00073938 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000084 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYC is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

