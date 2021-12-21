Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $318,000 in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 0.5% during the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 94,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of VVV opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.30 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

