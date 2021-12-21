Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 1,198 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.11.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVB opened at $241.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.84 and a 12 month high of $250.23.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.