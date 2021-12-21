Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $215,000 Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMB opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

