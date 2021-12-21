ImageCoin (IMG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $70,086.00

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 32.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $73,098.87 and $70,086.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 46.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000869 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5,490,717,006.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 19,848.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,934,732 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

