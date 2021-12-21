IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.03. IMAX posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share.

IMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 7.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 484,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,146 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IMAX by 18.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after acquiring an additional 204,241 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in IMAX by 832.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 188,349 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in IMAX by 4.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in IMAX by 37.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 540,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.59. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.44.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

