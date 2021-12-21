iMe Lab Price Tops $0.0767 on Top Exchanges (LIME)

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $12.07 million and $810,784.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00051306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.51 or 0.08172855 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.15 or 0.99891714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00072130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00047658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002624 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

