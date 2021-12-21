Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$47.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMO. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Imperial Oil to C$50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CSFB upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$51.00 price objective on Imperial Oil and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.26.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$42.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.62 billion and a PE ratio of 59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$23.47 and a 52-week high of C$45.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.66.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.3599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.63%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

