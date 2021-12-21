IMV (TSE:IMV) Shares Up 11%

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV) shares shot up 11% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.81. 105,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 128,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IMV. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on IMV from C$4.25 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on IMV in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.25.

The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$145.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.19.

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

