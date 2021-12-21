IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

Get IN8bio alerts:

INAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on IN8bio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:INAB opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.79. IN8bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

About IN8bio

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IN8bio (INAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.