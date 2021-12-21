Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 177.8% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.49.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

