Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.3% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 43,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Sysco by 4.1% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Sysco by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,578 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYY opened at $71.21 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

