Independent Advisor Alliance Has $2.93 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $131.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $139.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

