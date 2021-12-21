Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76. The company has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

