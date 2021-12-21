Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 46 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock valued at $16,864,712. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $605.37 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $661.57 and a 200 day moving average of $614.47. The firm has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a PE ratio of 555.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

