Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infineon Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $44.21 on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.