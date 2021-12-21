Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Infineon Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infineon Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.
Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $44.21 on Monday. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
