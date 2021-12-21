Insider Buying: Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) Director Denis R. Burger purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $14,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,096. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $136.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

