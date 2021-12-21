Insider Selling: Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Insider Sells 6,283 Shares of Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) insider Marc W. Booth sold 6,283 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $29,592.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,759. Acacia Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACTG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 126.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 4,131.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 277.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,556,000. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

