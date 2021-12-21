Insider Selling: General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP Sells 2,051 Shares of Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $4.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.51. 29,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,497. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.17. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $144.50 and a 12-month high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

