Insider Selling: SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) Senior Officer Bernard Poznanski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,663 shares in the company, valued at C$996,630.

SilverCrest Metals stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,209. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals Inc has a 12 month low of C$2.85 and a 12 month high of C$8.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIL shares. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.42.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

