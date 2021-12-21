Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells 30,700 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.
TSE:WPM traded up C$0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$53.88. The company had a trading volume of 327,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,140. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.27 billion and a PE ratio of 29.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.16. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.29.
Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$338.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$373.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.41.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
