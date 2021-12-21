Insured Finance (INFI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $45,532.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $45,532.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00051633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.33 or 0.08183875 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,401.18 or 0.99792657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00072076 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,183,618 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

