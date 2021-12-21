Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS:IFCZF traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $124.61. 203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.44. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

