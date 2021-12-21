Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITR shares. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Integra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

CVE:ITR traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 64,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$162.10 million and a PE ratio of -3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.88. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$5.16.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.09). Analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

