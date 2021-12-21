Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

ITRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Integra Resources from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRG. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Integra Resources by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Merk Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,999 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Integra Resources stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 146,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,187. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $126.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

