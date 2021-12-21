Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $201.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

