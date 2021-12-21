InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.71. Approximately 6,249 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 23,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 47,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of InterPrivate II Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

