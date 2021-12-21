Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.84. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

