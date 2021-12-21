Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Purchased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period.

Shares of PRF opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.63. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $171.73.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.