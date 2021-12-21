Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Cut by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 376.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.67. 86,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,596,589. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $123.52 and a 52-week high of $162.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.33 and its 200-day moving average is $154.59.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.