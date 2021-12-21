Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 60,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 21,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $50.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.