Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE: ATIP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/17/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "ATI Physical Therapy Inc. is a portfolio company of Advent International as well as provider of outpatient physical therapy services. ATI Physical Therapy Inc., formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK."

12/16/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/29/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock.

11/25/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/22/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

11/19/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/16/2021 – ATI Physical Therapy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,299. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.48.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 51.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

