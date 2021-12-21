Investors Purchase High Volume of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Put Options (NYSE:PEI)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,238 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 711% compared to the average daily volume of 646 put options.

In other Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Michael J. Demarco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,727. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

