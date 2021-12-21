ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

NYSE:IO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $1.05. 1,387,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,425. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. ION Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts expect that ION Geophysical will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 135,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $178,392.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ION Geophysical in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 35.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

