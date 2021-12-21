ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

IO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,425. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.30. ION Geophysical has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.63.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ION Geophysical news, major shareholder Gates Capital Management, Inc. sold 135,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $178,392.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ION Geophysical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 35.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,215 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ION Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.