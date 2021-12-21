IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.18

Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.18 and traded as low as $5.52. IRIDEX shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 65,388 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $89.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 2,511.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,444,000. Institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

