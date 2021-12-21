iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $20,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,007,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period.

Shares of ICVT opened at $86.86 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day moving average is $99.80.

