iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 19.0% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $28,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,281. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

