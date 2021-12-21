iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,137,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

