iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,145. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $167.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

