iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.2% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

IVV opened at $456.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $462.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

