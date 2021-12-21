iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

