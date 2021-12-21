ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Carolyn McCall Sells 445,502 Shares

ITV plc (LON:ITV) insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £476,687.14 ($629,788.80).

ITV stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 108.40 ($1.43). 8,635,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,095,691. ITV plc has a one year low of GBX 98.06 ($1.30) and a one year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.77). The stock has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 205.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 128 ($1.69) to GBX 130 ($1.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.77) to GBX 215 ($2.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 109 ($1.44) to GBX 128 ($1.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 125 ($1.65) to GBX 140 ($1.85) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 156.60 ($2.07).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

