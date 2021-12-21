Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.38.

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,129 shares of company stock worth $8,546,693. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

JBL traded up $3.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.00. 1,876,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,893. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $67.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

