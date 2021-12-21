Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JBL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL opened at $63.60 on Friday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average is $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Jabil’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

In other news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,124,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,129 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,693. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 152,067 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Jabil by 124,336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 1,938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.