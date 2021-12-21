Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.89.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J opened at $132.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering Group has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $149.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.71.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.