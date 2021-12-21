Jag Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 55.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 309.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock opened at $188.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.63 and a 200 day moving average of $221.79. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

